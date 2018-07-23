Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Stands by Husband, Calls MTV Hypocritical for Casting Bristol Palin

Jenelle Evans is standing by her man.

Last week, MTV confirmed that Bristol Palin is joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, which prompted former franchise cast member David Eason — husband to star Evans — to call out the network.

“I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all her homophobic and racist remarks?” he posted.

“Nothing against [Palin] personally but everything against @mtv,” he added. “Liberals at their best trying to confuse, persuade and penalize.”

Evans, 26, tweeted in defense of her husband, writing: “And again, I will ALWAYS stand by my husband’s opinion. #BestBelieve #StandUpForYourself.”

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February after he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets in which he allegedly referred to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Evans issued a statement to TMZ defending Eason, claiming he “didn’t understand how [sic] offensive people would get or how Twitter even works.”

“Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Palin, meanwhile, was accused of being homophobic when she slammed President Barack Obama‘s supportive stance on same-sex marriage in 2012.

“Sometimes dads should lead their family in the right ways of thinking,” she wrote on her blog at the time. “In this case, it would’ve been nice if the President would’ve been an actual leader and helped shape their thoughts instead of merely reflecting what many teenagers think after one too many episodes of Glee.”