Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans and David Eason Call Police After Allegedly Being Sent Powder by Mail

Jenelle Evans and David Eason received a suspicious letter containing powder last month, amid the backlash and custody battle following Eason allegedly shooting and killing Evans’ dog.

In a 911 call obtained by TMZ and posted Thursday, Evans asked officers to come to her home: “I was just wanting an officer to come down and talk to me at my house.”

“I just checked my mailbox and someone sent me a letter that has powder in it and it said Brunswick County Clerk. And when my husband opened it, powder just came out all over my car and we don’t know what kind of powder or substance it is,” she told the operator. “We would like for them to come check this out.”

She further explained that “my husband opened a letter inside my car and then when he did, powder went everywhere. And now, I mean, I’m looking at it right now, it’s on the ground. He dropped a whole pile of mail, it’s in the mud right now but you can see the powder.”

Evans said that they “just pulled up home from court and just checked the mail and the mailbox is still open.”

According to the outlet, Eason made the call to police on May 15. PEOPLE is out to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

In late May, E! News reported that a judge temporarily ruled that the former Teen Mom 2 star and Eason will not regain custody of her kids. The couple shares daughter Ensley, 2. Evans, 27, is also mom to sons Jace, 9 (with ex Andrew Lewis), and Kaiser, 4 (with ex Nathan Griffith).

“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” the former Teen Mom 2 star said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.