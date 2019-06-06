Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans and David Eason Call Police After Allegedly Being Sent Powder by Mail

Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 and lost custody of her children after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her dog
Jenelle Evans and David Eason received a suspicious letter containing powder last month, amid the backlash and custody battle following Eason allegedly shooting and killing Evans’ dog.
In a 911 call obtained by TMZ and posted Thursday, Evans asked officers to come to her home: “I was just wanting an officer to come down and talk to me at my house.”
“I just checked my mailbox and someone sent me a letter that has powder in it and it said Brunswick County Clerk. And when my husband opened it, powder just came out all over my car and we don’t know what kind of powder or substance it is,” she told the operator. “We would like for them to come check this out.”
She further explained that “my husband opened a letter inside my car and then when he did, powder went everywhere. And now, I mean, I’m looking at it right now, it’s on the ground. He dropped a whole pile of mail, it’s in the mud right now but you can see the powder.”
Evans said that they “just pulled up home from court and just checked the mail and the mailbox is still open.”
According to the outlet, Eason made the call to police on May 15. PEOPLE is out to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
In late May, E! News reported that a judge temporarily ruled that the former Teen Mom 2 star and Eason will not regain custody of her kids. The couple shares daughter Ensley, 2. Evans, 27, is also mom to sons Jace, 9 (with ex Andrew Lewis), and Kaiser, 4 (with ex Nathan Griffith).
Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately made the ruling after they determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reported.
Currently, Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.
In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”
“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”
Earlier last month, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after Eason allegedly shot and killed her dog, Nugget. On May 1, Evans confirmed her dog’s death, saying on Instagram that she was “speechless” and “so sorry.”
Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of the dog becoming aggressive toward Ensley. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.
“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”
RELATED: Jenelle Evans Storms Out of Teen Mom 2 Reunion After Nessa Diab Slams Her for Colin Kaepernick Diss
Weeks after her dog’s death, Evans’ sons were removed from her North Carolina home.
TMZ reported that North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara, has primary custody of Jace, CPS was not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights until CPS completes its investigation.
RELATED: Jenelle Evans Loses Custody of Her 3 Children After David Eason Allegedly Killed Her Dog: Reports
TMZ also reported that Kaiser was taken out of Evans’ home and was living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.
“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” the former Teen Mom 2 star said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.