Jenelle Evans Told Police Her Husband 'Pinned' Her to the Ground: 'I Heard My Collarbone Crack'

Jenelle Evans alleged that her husband David Eason “got violent” with her in a drunken rage over the weekend.

The Teen Mom 2 star called authorities from her home in North Carolina nearly a week ago, claiming that Eason injured her collarbone.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans, 26, tearfully claimed in a 911 call obtained by TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f—— collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he was drinking,” Evans alleged on the call. “I’m recovering from a surgery … on Monday,” she added, referencing her recent sinus surgery.

“I can’t breathe,” she said.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Evans told the operator that four kids were at the house and were “all sleeping.”

“I think he left the house,” she told the operator.

“I don’t know what to do right now,” she added, saying Eason “left with his friend.”

“My collarbone hurts so bad,” she said in the call.

PEOPLE is out to Evans and her rep for comment. A media relations officer for Columbus County, North Carolina, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that Evans was hospitalized over the weekend. The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, said that two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief said.

An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief said: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.

A rep for Evans previously told PEOPLE that the MTV star “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property.”

“Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire,” the rep added.