Jenelle Evans and David Eason are giving their marriage another go.

Nearly five months after the former Teen Mom 2 star announced her decision to split from Eason following two years of marriage, the couple has reconciled.

In a Q&A YouTube video posted Saturday, Evans, 28, confirmed that she and Eason, 31, are together again when a fan asked, “Are you back with David?”

“Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” said Evans, who denied in February that they had rekindled their romance. “Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I’m living here permanently now.”

In the wake of their split, Evans temporarily relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. But now, she confirmed that she’s permanently back at their home in North Carolina — a decision she said has been good for her children.

“The reason why I came back to North Carolina is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage — I have to choose one or the other. And I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back,” she explained.

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans on How She Copes with Anxiety and Depression from Online Hate

“And all the kids have their own space here. It’s very spacious, we have 11 acres of land for them to play on. Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth,” said Evans, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason. She is also mom to sons Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith; Eason is dad to adolescent daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Last year was a bit of a roller coaster for the pair, including Eason shooting and killing their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. Following the scandal, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May. (Two months later, Evans regained custody.)

Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 in May. MTV had already fired Eason in 2018 over an alleged homophobic rant on Twitter.

In the time since their split, Evans said that “a lot of things have changed.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason Nancy Rivera / Splash

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Reveals She Has a New Pet 9 Months After Her Ex Shot and Killed Her Dog

“Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what. If we have an issue, we really need to talk it out,” she said, before denying that Eason was ever abusive to her or the children. “I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me.”

“We’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship, because ultimately it’s for my family,” she said.

So how did the couple work things out, and why did they decide to give their marriage another shot? Evans was the one to reach out and extend the olive branch.

“While I was in Tennessee, I’m not gonna lie, I contacted David first and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ and I said, ‘I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage. And he said, ‘okay.’ So once we started talking again, you know he did come visit two or three times and when he did, before I moved back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring,’ ” she said.

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Says Her Marriage to Husband David Eason is ‘Stronger Than Ever’

For Evans, moving “past everything with David” was a process. “I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it and I feel like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself,” she said. “So I distanced myself for a little bit and I realized that’s not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn’t want another failed marriage and I just wanted the kids to be happy.”

Overall, “things are pretty good,” Evans said. “Like I said, the kids are happy here and we’re all happy here as a family,” she said. “Feeling pretty blessed because I just realized, you know when I was gone what I was missing and I wanted to come back home and I did and I’m happy I did.”

For those wondering if she is expecting another child, Evans denied being pregnant, saying, “No, by the way, I’m not.”

And will fans ever see her return to Teen Mom?

“No, I’m not going back to Teen Mom,” she said, before teasing that she does “have a project coming up. We don’t know whether it’s going to be on TV or YouTube — we’ll see.”

It’s only a matter of time for fans to find out, though, as she’ll be able to announce the project “once my contract with MTV expires, which will be the 27th of March,” she said.