Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Boy with Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Jodi Guglielmi
July 16, 2018 01:06 PM

It’s going to be a boy!

Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin is expecting a son with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

The couple threw a sex-reveal party over the weekend, shooting off confetti cannons to reveal they are expecting a baby boy, according to photos shared with RadarOnline.

This will be Marroquin’s second child. The reality star shares son Lincoln, 4, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

Lincoln stood alongside Marroquin and Comeau at the party and even sported a “big brother” shirt for the occasion.

Comeau posted a photo from the party on her Instagram, showing her reality star boyfriend in a blue “dad” shirt while she wore a pink “mom” shirt. The two shared a kiss as Lincoln stood in the middle.

Marroquin dated Comeau from July to September 2017 before calling it quits. He then went on to date his Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus for several months but reunited with Comeau shortly after.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together,” Marroquin previoulsy told US Weekly of the news. “I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet. Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

Javi Marroquin and Lauren
Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Marroquin said he’s excited for this next chapter of his life.

“We have a solid plan of when she is coming to Delaware!” he said. “As of now we’re enjoying this first one before we even think of any more kids.”

