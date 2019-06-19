Teen Mom 2 Star Javi Marroquin Is Engaged to Lauren Comeau: 'Without You, We Wouldn't Be Complete'

Image zoom Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Javi Marroquin is engaged!

The Teen Mom 2 star popped the big question to girlfriend Lauren Comeau on Monday — and she said yes, he revealed on Instagram Tuesday. Marroquin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a caption for the photos, which feature Comeau showing off her new engagement ring, Marroquin celebrated their future together, saying, “June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me.”

“Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever,” he continued. “Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

Comeau posted the same photo to her Instagram, calling Marroquin’s surprise proposal “perfect.”

“Meet my hunk of a FIANCÉ y’all! 💍06/17/19 the perfect day, with the perfect proposal,” she wrote in her caption. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more than walking the waterfront of my hometown with just my boys and my cousin stalking us in the trees. I blow almost every surprise and this one got me, I didn’t see it coming..even when Linc spotted my cousin hiding😂 Thank you my love for this day, for our life, Im ready for whatever this crazy life throws at us as long as I got you😘 Heres to forever❤️”

Image zoom Lauren Comeau Javi Marroquin/Instagram

“Guess what! You’re stuck with me forgetting to change the toilet paper for the rest of your life 😂😭” Marroquin joked in a comment on his new fiancé’s post.

In another comment, Marroquin wrote, “You deserve it all momma! Love you!”

The couple has a seven-month-old son Eli Joseph Marroquin, and Marroquin is also father to 5-year-old Lincoln, who he shares with ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Image zoom Lauren Comeau's Instagram

In his post on Tuesday, Marroquin also expressed how happy and grateful he is to be with someone who loves Lincoln so much.

“Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky,” he said.

Comeau has been involved in Lincoln’s life since they started dating, and on Father’s Day she posted a sweet tribute to Marroquin with a photo of the new family of four.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favourite guy💙 If you asked Linc to choose you or superman, he’d choose you everyday [sic] because to him you are superman. We love you very much Daddy!” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

In March, she posted some throwback photos of a trip to Volcano Bay in Florida with Marroquin and Lincoln, and back in December she shared an adorable photo of Lincoln and Eli sitting on Santa’s lap.

“Happy Holidays from our boys,” she captioned that photo.