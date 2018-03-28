Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Settles Lawsuit with Viacom over Alleged Sex-Shaming for Porn Work

Farrah Abraham has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against Viacom.

The Teen Mom star sued MTV’s parent company for $5 million last month, claiming she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry. On Tuesday, Abraham’s lawyer filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the suit, according to Texas court documents obtained by The Blast.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In the documents, Abraham confirms that the parties “amicably settled” the matter, though no terms of the settlement were released. The dismissal was filed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be brought back to court.

“I’m happy Viacom wanted to settle and I’m thrilled with the outcome,” Abraham tells PEOPLE. “I did the right thing by filing a lawsuit. I honestly felt that if I didn’t stand firm I would have regretted it my entire life and I would have thought my entire life ‘I should have sued!'”

“Reality TV is a place where I’ve been very successful and have made history multiple times for social change, justice, and showing where society needs to be challenged and changed,” she continues. “My recent work with MTV ended on the highest note, and it’s a confirmation to me that I’ve been able to impact production and the network for the better, and I hope that they continue with their willingness to listen to creators, developers, and leaders to improve the exhausted forms of shows and adapt to the next levels.”

Farrah Abraham Rodrigo Varela/Getty

In the original complaint, Abraham, who is mom to 8-year-old daughter Sophia, alleged Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes.” The 26-year-old previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen, and since then, she has done adult webcam shows and appearances at strip clubs, as well as sex toy endorsements.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

RELATED: Was Farrah Abraham Replaced by Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom OG?

In the complaint, Abraham claimed that in October 2017 she was confronted by 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her Texas home, where she alleges she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her “recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.”

According to Abraham, shortly after the confrontation, production informed her she was no longer needed for the show.

She sued for emotional pain, emotional suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages.

The suit came months after Abraham claimed she had been fired by Viacom in early November for working as an adult entertainer. She later backtracked, clarifying that Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract.

“Through this transitioning time in my life I thank those who stood by me and trusted my intuition, courage and strength God gave me as those are the ones who weren’t saying horrible things about me when I should have had their support for making the right choices,” Abraham says. “Again those people are no longer welcome in my life for the better times ahead. #metoo #timeup movement in all fields of work will continue to rid our culture of misusing sex / sexual choices/ sexual preferences for power trips, illegal behavior, women hating on women, unequal pay, unsafe work environments for a more successful and progressive culture. The stigmas can be broken free of today and I’m happy I’m not a victim I’m a Victor!”