Teen Mom: Family Reunion's New Drama-Filled Trailer Teases Farrah Abraham's Return, Heated Fights

Teen Mom is back with an all-new series — and former star Farrah Abraham is on board for the journey. But her shocking return to the MTV franchise wasn't without its challenges.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the first Teen Mom: Family Reunion trailer, Farrah, 30, stuns the entire cast with her unexpected appearance.

"Hi! Good to see you," she says as she joins the group.

Then, the mood seemingly shifts as Cheyenne Floyd shouts at Farrah. "Let's have some f------ fun. Let's have some f------ fun, bitch," she says.

Farrah appears to be shocked by Cheyenne's verbal attacks toward her. But Farrah wasn't the only costar caught up in drama upon arrival.

At one point, Jade Cline tells Ashley Jones to not " f------ attack" her. "[I want to] get my f------ hands on you," Jade, 24, says as security holds her back, while Ashley, also 24, replies, "You don't want that smoke!"

But not all was bad as the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 came together.

Though the group wanted to use their time at the retreat to "start getting real with each other," they also bonded through various activities including dancing around in matching pajamas and canoeing.

"I'm wondering if this is our worst idea ever," Cheyenne tells the cameras. "Or the best idea."

In September, PEOPLE broke the news that Farrah was returning to the Teen Mom world for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Farrah was last appeared on the franchise in 2017, though she later sued MTV's parent company, Viacom, in 2018 and claimed she was fired over her adult film industry career. (Farrah reached a settlement with Viacom later that year.)

Farrah recently opened up about her experience filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion, claiming a cast member "physically" attacked her.

"I think people should not physically attack you," the mom of one told TMZ. "Especially after COVID and every other thing going on in our real world of news, don't touch people."

Farrah continued, "I still think a lot of the people who are on Teen Mom live in the past. I hope I'm bringing Teen Mom to, like, the 2022s of our world. And I don't live in the past, I live in the future."