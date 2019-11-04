Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans' Estranged Husband David Eason Calls Her 'Stupid' After Split

David Eason is making his feelings about his split from Jenelle Evans clear.

Eason clapped back at a fan who commended the former Teen Mom 2 star for leaving him on Instagram, calling his ex-wife “stupid.”

On Sunday, Eason, 31, posted a throwback photo of his daughters Ensley, 2, and Maryssa, 12, from the weekend before.

“We had so much fun last weekend!” he wrote. “Maryssa wanted to get her ear cartilage pierced but I couldn’t find a place in town to do it under 14 years old. New pair of Van’s it is I guess.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section of the post with remarks on the downfall of his relationship.

“So glad Jenelle got smart!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Nope, she’s still stupid,” he responded.

Eason also seemingly shaded Evans in a series of Instagram Stories over the weekend, according to E! News. In one post, he reportedly shared a screenshot of a 2018 story about Evans’ alleged road rage incident.

“But this okay,” he reportedly wrote.

Evans announced her decision to file for divorce from Eason on Instagram on Thursday.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Splits from Husband David Eason: ‘The Kids and I Have Moved Away’

While she didn’t specify the reason for the split, she said she has moved out of the house she shared with Eason.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

She continued: “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The separation comes after a difficult summer for the couple.

RELATED: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Confirms He Killed Her Dog: ‘I Loved That Dog’

Earlier this year, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after he shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. Two months later, Evans regained custody.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

On July 3, a judge in Evans’ custody trial case ruled that her 5-year-old son Kaiser — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — and Ensley would be returned to her, TMZ reported.

Kaiser’s father, Griffith, was ordered to return his son to Evans, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, still maintained custody of Jace, 10. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.) Eason’s other daughter, Maryssa, was, at the time, in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.