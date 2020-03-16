Teen Mom's Cory Wharton Says He's a 'Little Nervous' for Baby with Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton may already be a father to 2½-year-old daughter Ryder, but with his second baby on the way, he’s about to experience a whole lot of firsts.

“I haven’t done the first six months with a newborn before,” the Teen Mom OG star tells PEOPLE. “This has all been 100 percent brand-new for me.”

Wharton shares Ryder with fellow MTV star Cheyenne Floyd; however, he did not know she was biologically his until she was 6 months old. Now with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge just weeks away from giving birth to their first child together, Wharton, 29, admits the nerves are starting to set in.

“I’m a little nervous,” he says. “It’s crazy to be a part of this process. It’s done nothing but brought me and Taylor closer together. It’s such a blessing.”

The couple, who met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach, are expecting a baby girl in April. Their relationship and Selfridge’s pregnancy will be documented on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

“I’m really looking forward to just her being a mother to her own kid. I mean she’s been such a good role model for Ryder,” Wharton says. “I’m really eager to see how much she loves her daughter, because she doesn’t even understand it yet. It’s going to be a whole different type of love, and I know that she’s going to be an amazing mother.”

In the meantime, Wharton says Ryder is already taking on the big sister role.

“She’ll come up and kiss Taylor’s stomach and be like, ‘Oh hi sister,’ he says. “She talks to me like the baby is already here. She is so excited, and I’m just excited to see the way that she takes care of the baby.”

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday on MTV.