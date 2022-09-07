'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Fiancé Were Shot at 13 Times While in Car with Kids

Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé Zach Davis recounted a terrifying experience that they went through while going to a doctor's appointment earlier this year with their children.

On Tuesday's season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Floyd said as footage showed her celebrating her daughter's birthday with a glamorous tea party, "From the outside, my life looks perfect, but to be honest I haven't been transparent about what's really been going on. This next chapter, I'm ready to get closure."

Floyd shares son Ace, 15 months, with Davis, and is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton.

Floyd emotionally said while sitting next to Davis, "It's so weird because I pictured this moment, this exact moment, so many times as far as how we were going to explain this. It's like, you never think that it would be you. I never thought that something like this would happen to me."

"We woke up, Ryder had an appointment at the doctor's. Ryder had his first checkup," Davis explained.

"We're just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, 'What is that?' It was a green beam on my face," he continued.

Zach Davis with son Ace and Cheyenne Floyd's daughter Ryder. Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

Floyd noted that she "was in complete and utter shock."

"It was somebody we both knew," Davis continued. (The name of the alleged shooter has not been disclosed.)

"He's been here at Chey's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world," Davis said.

"It's a miracle that we're still here. God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," said Floyd. "And hearing it over and over and over I just wanted them to all stop saying it because I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

Zach Davis and Cheyenne Floyd. Zach Davis/Instagram

In the episode, Floyd and Davis headed to a Los Angeles courtroom because they were supposed to face the alleged shooter. However, they were told by his lawyer that the case was being delayed and he was not present.

"At what point is this going to be over?" Floyd asked her mother, Margaret Floyd after receiving that news, adding that the case has continuously been delayed. "We are stuck in a constant replay of the worst day of your life. Everything is just a trigger. Everything is a reminder."

"I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us." she shared.

Her mom said, "He did, but you cannot give him anything else."

"It's just not fair," the Teen Mom star added. "I don't get why we have to go through that. I don't get why the kids had to go through that."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.