'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Fiancé Were Shot at 13 Times While in Car with Kids

"I feel like he didn't kill us but he took so much from us … it's just not fair," Cheyenne Floyd said about the alleged shooter

By
Published on September 7, 2022 11:28 AM
Cheyenne Floyd attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Cheyenne Floyd. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé Zach Davis recounted a terrifying experience that they went through while going to a doctor's appointment earlier this year with their children.

On Tuesday's season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Floyd said as footage showed her celebrating her daughter's birthday with a glamorous tea party, "From the outside, my life looks perfect, but to be honest I haven't been transparent about what's really been going on. This next chapter, I'm ready to get closure."

Floyd shares son Ace, 15 months, with Davis, and is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton.

Floyd emotionally said while sitting next to Davis, "It's so weird because I pictured this moment, this exact moment, so many times as far as how we were going to explain this. It's like, you never think that it would be you. I never thought that something like this would happen to me."

"We woke up, Ryder had an appointment at the doctor's. Ryder had his first checkup," Davis explained.

"We're just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, 'What is that?' It was a green beam on my face," he continued.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Zach Davis with son Ace and Cheyenne Floyd's daughter Ryder. Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

Floyd noted that she "was in complete and utter shock."

"It was somebody we both knew," Davis continued. (The name of the alleged shooter has not been disclosed.)

"He's been here at Chey's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world," Davis said.

"It's a miracle that we're still here. God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," said Floyd. "And hearing it over and over and over I just wanted them to all stop saying it because I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis
Zach Davis and Cheyenne Floyd. Zach Davis/Instagram

In the episode, Floyd and Davis headed to a Los Angeles courtroom because they were supposed to face the alleged shooter. However, they were told by his lawyer that the case was being delayed and he was not present.

"At what point is this going to be over?" Floyd asked her mother, Margaret Floyd after receiving that news, adding that the case has continuously been delayed. "We are stuck in a constant replay of the worst day of your life. Everything is just a trigger. Everything is a reminder."

"I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us." she shared.

Her mom said, "He did, but you cannot give him anything else."

"It's just not fair," the Teen Mom star added. "I don't get why we have to go through that. I don't get why the kids had to go through that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChWFiImrNJl/ cheynotshy Verified God, I Thank You 🖤 1w
Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
GABBY WINDEY
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Feels She's 'Been Led On' After Final Fantasy Suite: 'Ready to Be Done'
THE BACHELOR
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Do' During Hometown Dates
Cheyenne Floyd
'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd's Fiancé Zach Davis Gets a Tattoo of Her Daughter Ryder: 'I Love You'
Cheyenne Floyd
'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Calls Co-Parenting with Ex Cory Wharton a 'Never-Ending Rollercoaster'
Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis
'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd's Fiancé Zach Davis Was Arrested at Los Angeles Airport
Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis
'Teen Mom OG' 's Cheyenne Floyd Gets Engaged to Zach Davis at Her Baby Shower: 'Today Was Perfect'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' Switches Up the Format After 1 Man Calls Gabby Windey 'Rough Around the Edges'
Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3XbxbsRXY/
'Teen Mom OG' Star Maci Bookout's Son Bentley, 13, Looks All Grown Up in Rare Selfie with Mom
cory wharton
'The Challenge' Star Cory Wharton's Baby Born with Heart Defect, Undergoes 'Successful Surgery'
Cory Wharton
Cory Wharton Surprises Daughter Ryder, 4, at Home in Adorable Reunion Video — See Her Reaction!
Cory Wharton and newborn baby
'The Challenge' 's Cory Wharton Brings Baby Daughter Home from Hospital After Heart Surgery
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Supports Son Ryder as He Gets His Siblings' Initials Tattooed on His Arm
Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge
'The Challenge' 's Cory Wharton Expecting Another Baby with Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge: 'I Can't Wait'