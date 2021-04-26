Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd Gets Engaged to Zach Davis at Her Baby Shower: 'Today Was Perfect'

The now-engaged couple revealed in Dec. 2020 that they are expecting their first child together

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are taking the next step in their relationship.

On Sunday, the couple announced on Instagram that they are officially engaged. The special moment occurred at their baby shower, where they celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child together. Floyd, 28, also shares 4-year-old daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Speechless," the Teen Mom OG star captioned her Instagram post, which featured several shots from the pair's proposal. "We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!"

Sharing the same photos as his future wife-to-be, Davis, 30, wrote: "She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together!"

Other posts revealed that Davis gave Ryder her own diamond ring.

Floyd and Davis — who have dated on and off for years — confirmed that they were back together last October while celebrating her 28th birthday. The pair posed in multiple PDA-shots, one of which featured the Challenge alum's daughter.

Nearly two months later, Floyd and Davis announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis Credit: Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," she wrote via Instagram alongside multiple photos from the pregnancy shoot. "The past few months have been life-changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump."

Floyd continued, "She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began [sic]."

The now-engaged couple revealed their child's sex later that month. They are naming their son Ace Harold Davis.

"Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated," Floyd wrote via Instagram alongside a snippet of her YouTube video from the baby's sex reeal party. "Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she's going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can't wait to meet you. 💙."