Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Opens Up About Her Daughter Ryder's Genetic Disorder: It 'Scares Me'

Teen Mom‘s Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her daughter’s health issues.

In a sneak peek from Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Floyd recalls learning about her 1-year-old daughter Ryder’s genetic disorder.

“Ryder was born with a rare genetic disease called VLCAD,” she explains while talking to her cousin. “She can’t process fatty foods.”

Floyd, 25, says Ryder was diagnosed with very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency just two days after bringing her home from the hospital.

“When she was first born she had to eat every two hours,” she says. “She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it’s genetic, it’s something that she’ll always have.”

Even though Ryder is growing and getting stronger, Floyd says she constantly fears that something with her health could take a turn.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Police Are Called to Her Home

“It’s scary to hear that she can go into shock,” she says. “It’s scary to hear that she can go into a coma. The fact that that’s realistic, that scares me.”

Floyd shares Ryder with fellow MTV star Cory Wharton. Though Floyd, who originally appeared on MTV’s Are You the One? Season 3, openly documented her pregnancy on social media, she didn’t reveal who the father was until Ryder was 7 months old.

They later revealed that they conceived Ryder during a one-night stand while filming The Challenge: Rivals III reunion.

Wharton has been known to be a player on the long-running MTV show, hooking up with several women from the series.

After Rivals III, Wharton has appeared on the subsequent seasons Invasion, Dirty 30, and Champs Vs. Stars and Vendettas.