Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Welcomes Daughter Layne, 'the Best Birthday Gift'

Chelsea Houska is a mom of three!

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her newborn daughter Layne on Wednesday, Aug. 29 — the same day that Houska turned 27! — they announced via Instagram.

This is Houska’s second child with husband Cole DeBoer. They share 19-month-old son Watson Cole, and are raising Houska’s firstborn daughter from a previous relationship, Aubree Lind DeBoer, 8, together.

“Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne 🖤,” Houska wrote in the caption.

Her husband also shared the same photo of their bundle of joy, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!! ❤️❤️”

The couple announced the pregnancy in March, when they both shared a photo of Houska’s ultrasound framed with a black and white checkered bow with the words, “It’s a Girl,” on Instagram.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” Houska wrote along with a photo.

In April, Houska shared another ultrasound photo, writing on her Instagram Story, “look at those little feet. Pretty girl.”

Before giving birth, she shared a photo of her baby bump peeking out from her gray T-shirt in late August, with the caption, “38 Weeks.”

She also opened up about how she was feeling while pregnant when she was 33 weeks along.

“Apparently my ‘over it’ stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because #notmuchlonger,” she wrote.