The MTV star is already a proud mom to son Watson, 3, and daughters Aubree, 10, and Layne, 1

Teen Mom 2 's Chelsea Houska Reveals the Sex of Her Fourth Child on the Way

It's another girl for Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska!

The MTV star, 28, announced on Friday that she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting a daughter.

Houska shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting a photo of the family being showered with pink confetti with the caption: "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

DeBoer, 32, posted the same shot on his account, writing, "Baby GIRL!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so in love!"

The child will be the third for the pair, who are already proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Layne and 3-year-old son Watson.

Houska also shares daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind — although she and her husband are raising the 10-year-old together.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Wednesday, sharing a picture of the names Cole, Chelsea, Aubree, Watson and Layne written on a piece of wood alongside the word "Baby" as a reference to the family's newest addition.

"One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021 🖤" Houska wrote in the caption, while DeBoer added on his account, "The Grand Finale! (We Think 😉) Baby #4."

Houska's pregnancy comes after she revealed she had been suffering from mastitis following the birth of her youngest Layne.

The reality star, who welcomed Layne on her 27th birthday, opened up about the painful infection on Twitter in 2018, saying, "This is the first day that I don't feel like I'm dying."

“I never knew how horrible mastitis was,” she wrote. “Aaaand I never want to go through it again.”

According to Mayo Clinic, “Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have fever and chills.”

“Mastitis most commonly affects women who are breast-feeding (lactation mastitis). But mastitis can occur in women who aren’t breast-feeding and in men,” Mayo Clinic explains. “Lactation mastitis can cause you to feel run down, making it difficult to care for your baby.”

Still, Layne's arrival was a happy and celebratory occasion. Houska announced her baby's birth with a sweet of the newborn with the caption, “Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne 🖤.”