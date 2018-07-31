Chelsea Houska will soon be meeting her baby girl!

The pregnant Teen Mom 2 star, 26, shared a sweet photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story Sunday, when she wore a dark-colored T-shirt that reads “PREGNANT AF,” which she paired with jean shorts and boots.

The reality star announced she was expecting her second child with husband Cole DeBoer in March, when she shared an adorable photo to Instagram of her ultrasound framed with a black and white checkered bow with the words “It’s a Girl.”

Houska and DeBoer already share 18-month-old son Watson Cole. She is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship.

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

In April, Houska shared another ultrasound photo, writing on her Instagram Story, “look at those little feet. Pretty girl.”

Houska has been sharing tidbits of her pregnancy journey on social media. On Sunday, she tweeted that she is 33 weeks along.

“Apparently my ‘over it’ stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because #notmuchlonger,” she wrote.

Chelsea Houska MTV

Apparently my “over it” stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because 😐😐😐😐😐😐 #notmuchlonger — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) July 29, 2018

Houska also opened up about having “pregnancy brain” on Saturday as she described leaving her phone in the oddest of places.

“The other day I drove off with my phone on the hood of my car…..two days later, I threw it away in a garbage bag and then into a dumpster Aubree says it’s gonna end up in the toilet next #pregnancybrain #losingmymind,” she tweeted.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.