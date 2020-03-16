Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Hopes to Hug Great-Grandma 'One Last Time' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Catelynn Lowell is facing the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Teen Mom OG star, 28, shared an emotional photo of herself and 5-year-old-daughter Novalee Reign talking to her great-grandmother through a window in an effort to distance themselves from those most at risk.

In the photo, both Lowell and Novalee are seen peering into the window from the outside.

“This is the sad truth of what’s going on in our country…. having to see my 88-year-old great-grandma and Novas great great grandma through her window,” she wrote.

Lowell said the situation is especially heartbreaking as they don’t know when they will be able to resume normal contact with their loved ones.

“I understand it’s keeping them safe but I really wish to hug her one last time before she passes,” she wrote.

Lowell lives in Michigan with husband Tyler Baltierra and daughters Novalee and Vaeda Luma, 1.

While Michigan has middle to lower number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, many are undergoing social distancing or self-quarantine in order to help keep the virus from spreading.

“If you can #StayHome, please do!” Lowell urged her Instagram followers on Monday.

As of Monday, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. Worldwide, there are now 173,293 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,649 deaths.