Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s youngest daughter Vaeda Luma may only be turning 1 on Friday, but the couple are already considering expanding their family once more.

“My baby fever is insane!” the Teen Mom OG star tells PEOPLE.

“We’re not done yet,” says Baltierra. “We just love being parents too much.”

With Vaeda and daughter Novalee Reign, 5, Baltierra is ready to add another male to the household. (The two also welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. They later placed her for adoption.)

“I want a boy. I want a boy so bad,” he says. “I told Cate, I don’t really want another kid, I just want a boy.”

“But with our luck it probably would be another girl,” Lowell adds.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Baltierra’s Highs and Lows from Adoption to Postpartum Depression

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And if it was up to Lowell, 27, she says she’d be pregnant tomorrow.

“I want to be done with kids before I’m 30,” she says.

But for now, they are busy planning Vaeda’s Trolls-themed birthday party.

“A bunch of family are coming over and we got her a smash cake,” says Lowell. “She’s literally been obsessed with the movie Trolls lately, so we’re doing a little bit of a Trolls theme.”

Ahead of the party, Baltierra wished his youngest daughter a happy birthday on Instagram.

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reunite with the Daughter They Placed for Adoption

“Vaeda Luma Baltierra, I just can’t believe you’re ONE YEARS OLD TODAY!!!” he wrote alongside a series of photos of the toddler. “Your first year went by so fast & words could never express the amount of joy & love you have brought into this little family of ours. Happy Birthday tinky butt! We love you so much!”

Lowell also penned a sweet note to her “cuddle bug” on social media.

“Happy 1st birthday to our silly, lovely, cuddle bug Vaeda beta butt!!! I cannot believe you are already a year old,” she wrote. “You have brought soooo much joy to this family!! I love you with all my heart!!!!!!”

Lowell and Baltierra have been together for 14 years, celebrating their anniversary in July.

“Once you find the person — your soulmate — you know that we’re not going anywhere,” Baltierra says of what keeps their relationship strong. “We just got to ride this crazy roller coaster until we get to the other side.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on March 17.