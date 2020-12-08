“I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote

In an emotional social media post on Tuesday, the reality star opened up about the devastating loss.

“I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote on Twitter, going on to tell fans that she is sharing her story “to let you know you are not alone.”

Lowell, 28, continued: “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support.”

“Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this,” she concluded. “This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”

Lowell shares daughters Nova, 5, and Vaeda Luma, who turns 2 in February, with husband Tyler Baltierra. The pair have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

In an interview with Champion Daily, Lowell further opened up about the heartbreaking loss, telling the outlet that she and Baltierra learned they were expecting another child three days before Thanksgiving.

But on Thanksgiving Day, "we lost the baby," Lowell said. "I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."

Still, she expressed hope at the possibility of one day having another child. “I know that when the time is right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny,” she said. “We are strong and we will move past this but never forgetting only getting stronger.”

Lowell previously suffered a miscarriage a few years ago, and has called Vaeda her “rainbow baby.”

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us when first announcing her pregnancy in 2018. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”