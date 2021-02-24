Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveals Sex of Her 'Last and Final' Baby on the Way

The MTV star, 28, announced on Tuesday that she and husband Tyler Baltierra are expecting a daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!" Lowell told Celebuzz. "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy ... that's really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

The baby girl will join sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2. Lowell and Baltierra, 29, have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

Earlier this week, Lowell revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram, writing, "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon."

Image zoom Credit: Catelynn Lowell/instagram

For the announcement, Lowell shared a picture of Nova and Vaeda posing with a sign that reads, "27 weeks until I become a big sister." The mom also posted an ultrasound of her baby on the way, as well as a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Lowell told Celebuzz that she was "definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby."

"We are blessed to be able to have another baby to love and raise," she continued. "Especially after our miscarriage, we are so grateful!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lowell previously revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day. In December, she told fans that she would still like to have "one more baby."