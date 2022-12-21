'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Is Urging Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans: 'Big Bucks'

Catelynn Lowell has a plan for some side income.

The Teen Mom star is encouraging her husband, Tyler Baltierra, to start an OnlyFans after he recently showed some skin as a part of his body transformation.

"I'm trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans," Lowell, 30, told E! News about why she wants her husband to join the risqué picture site. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans."

She later added, "Boy, he looked good let me tell you. But I tell him all the time, 'You need to sign up for OnlyFans man. You'd be making some big bucks with that.'"

Baltierra, 30, has been on a fitness journey, which he's shared on his Instagram. He's shared his routine for toning muscle with his followers — which naturally includes lots of shirtless pictures.

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

The lifestyle change has even inspired Lowell to start her own fitness routine. "I go to the gym five days a week now," she said, adding that Baltierra's workout lifestyle has changed him for the better. "I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger."

Lowell and Baltierra have three kids together — Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and 15-month-old Rya. They have a 13-year-old biological child, Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 during the couple's first season on 16 & Pregnant.

If Baltierra does decide to join OnlyFans, he won't be the first Teen Mom cast member on the explicit website. Jenelle Evans, Farrah Abraham and Brianna Dejesus all have accounts on the site.

Baltierra's own sister, Amber Williams, joined the app in July. On Instagram, Williams shared that her son found her account — which was the thing that allowed her to share the link publicly.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.