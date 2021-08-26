Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Jokes About 'Thirsty Girls' Commenting on Husband Tyler's Pictures

The MTV stars wed in 2015 and have had four children together

Catelynn Lowell is feeling protective over her husband Tyler Baltierra.

Baltierra, 29, shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram page earlier this week, garnering praise and adoration from fans in the comments section. His wife, however, advised his admirers to "stay wishing."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh," wrote the Teen Mom OG star, also 29.

Baltierra and Lowell are currently expecting their fourth child together, a baby girl who will join sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2. They also have another daughter, Carly, now 11, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

The pair began dating as teenagers in 2006 before tying the knot in 2015. On Sunday, they celebrated six years of marriage together.

"Happy 6th anniversary to the love of my life and soulmate!!!!" Lowell wrote on Instagram alongside several wedding pictures to mark the special occasion. "I look forward to the rest of our years together with our beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Baltierra crafted a loving post of his own in honor of the 15-year anniversary of when they first started dating.

"7/15/06…one of my most important life-changing events happened to me on this day 15 years ago. It was the summer before 8th grade. Me & @catelynnmtv sat on the curb of a dead end street in the trailer park & officially started dating after months of flirting hardcore with each other," he began in a lengthy caption.

He continued, "We kissed, lit a cigarette to split like the little delinquents we were & the rest is history! If I only knew what a beautifully reckless love journey I was embarking on at that moment, I would've kissed her a little longer, held her a little tighter & soaked in every little detail as I could."

"Because I believe it was that moment which projected my life towards my souls destiny. Which was meant to be spent with the most amazing woman that I'll never truly deserve. Happy 15 Year Anniversary babe…I love you more everyday. Thank you for continuing to bring my life endless joy! 🥰❤️😍" Baltierra concluded.