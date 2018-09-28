Teen Mom’s Catelynn Baltierra on Expecting a Baby After a Miscarriage: 'I Put It in God's Hands'

Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Baltierra is opening up about expecting her “rainbow baby” after suffering a tragic miscarriage.

The reality star, 26, tells PEOPLE that while she does worry about suffering another painful loss, she’s determined to put the past behind her and move forward with her growing family.

“I think it’s always going to be in the back of somebody’s head when you struggle, like, with a miscarriage,” Catelynn says. “But I mean, I was just — I put it in God’s hands, really. Whatever happens is meant to happen and I just kind of go with whatever His plan is.”

Catelynn and her husband Tyler share 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, and 9-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption after she was born on 16 and Pregnant.

The mother of two became pregnant again late last year but suffered a miscarriage. The couple’s joyful announcement and devastating loss was documented on the MTV reality series, which followed Catelynn’s entrance into rehab twice — once for suicidal thoughts and a second time for childhood trauma.

Of sharing her current pregnancy on TV, Catelynn says she had reservations.

“I waited to put it on TV or tell a lot of people about it until I got past a certain stage,” she says. “You know? Like past the point where it’s miscarriages can happen. I mean, they can happen [throughout] your whole pregnancy — but yeah, I waited longer before I said anything.”

Now, she’s most thrilled to see her youngest daughter interact with a younger sibling.

“I’m super excited to see Nova as a big sister,” she says. “She’s super excited. She always asks questions and now she’s at the point where she’s asking me how come it’s not coming out yet and I’m like, ‘Well, because it’s growing its arms and legs,’ and all that stuff.”

Catelynn Baltierra posing during a maternity shoot Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn has done her best to prepare Nova for her new responsibility as a big sister.

“I ordered a bunch of [big sister] books on Amazon and stuff like that,” she says. “We read those every night and I just answer her questions to the best of my ability.”

Catelynn and Tyler announced they are expecting their third child together earlier this month, with Catelynn telling Us Weekly, “this baby is our rainbow after the storm.”

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued.

She added: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Catelynn and Tyler have been together for 13 years, celebrating their anniversary in July.