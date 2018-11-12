Teen Mom's Bristol Palin Says Farrah Abraham Was 'Rude' to Her: She 'Chooses to Have Enemies'

Farrah Abraham may not be on Teen Mom OG anymore, but she’s certainly still a topic of conversation.

In a sneak peek from Monday’s episode, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood meet their new castmates Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“It’s nerve-wracking coming on a show when people have done it for so long,” Floyd said.

As the girls start chatting and getting to know each other, Bookout and Palin reveal that they actually briefly met each other over nine years ago.

“We were working some teen pregnancy panel. Farrah was there, too,” said Palin, while Bookout added, “Yeah, when Farrah was still somewhat nice.”

“She was still rude back then,” Palin interjected.

Bristol Palin and Farrah Abraham Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; John Lamparski/Getty

Palin said she used to feel bad for Abraham when she would watch the show, assuming that her real-life personality differed from what was portrayed on television.

“I know that people talk about me in a negative way so I give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” she explained. “I watched the show [thinking] ‘I feel bad for her, that must suck to feel like people hate you.’ “

But after meeting Abraham in person, Palin said her opinion changed.

“I feel like she really does choose to have enemies all over,” she said.

RELATED: Amber Portwood Says She ‘Can’t Do’ Teen Mom OG Anymore: ‘I Have to Quit This Show’

Portwood chimed in that Abraham used to “separate” herself from the rest of the girls on the show.

“She feels it’s just her way of shining through,” she said. “She used to separate herself from us every time we did anything. She was never around us.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bristol Palin Tells Mom Sarah ‘My Life Is Not Perfect at All’

Moving forward, Portwood, Lowell and Bookout said they don’t want to have another season filled with tension.

“I just want to be cordial and friendly and have a good season without a crazy reunion,” Portwood said.

“I’m just glad we have cast members we can talk to,” Bookout added.