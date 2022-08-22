'Teen Mom' 's Briana DeJesus Says She's in a 'Mature Relationship' with New Man: 'I'm Dating with Purpose'

The Teen Mom 2 star was previously engaged to boyfriend Javi Gonzalez in May 2021, but broke it off later that year

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 09:04 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4GUERoIyts Briana Gets Tested for STDs | Teen Mom 2
Photo: MTV

Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life!

In an interview with Page Six published Monday, the Teen Mom 2 alum opened up about her new romance, saying, "I'm happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship."

"I feel like in the past I've dated without purpose, and now I'm dating with purpose," she told the outlet. "I'm enjoying my life right now, and there's a lot to come."

When asked if fans can expect to see her new mystery beau on the upcoming franchise spin-off Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star did not confirm or deny, telling Page Six, "You'll have to watch."

DeJesus, 28, first teased the news of her new relationship in July, posting a black-and-white clip of her caressing her boyfriend's head with a sticker that read "My baby."

She later revealed the identity of her partner in another Instagram story that showed his face. According to The US Sun, the man is Bobby Scott, a former bodyguard on the set of the MTV show, which is how he and DeJesus reportedly met.

DeJesus fueled dating rumors with a flirtatious social media post in July. _brianadejesus/Instagram
_brianadejesus/Instagram

The reality star was previously engaged to Javi Gonzalez after dating for eight months but called it off a few months later in August, per The US Sun.

DeJesus shares daughter Nova Star, 10, with ex Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star, 5, with ex Luis Hernandez. She also previously dated fellow Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin from 2017 until they split early the following year.

During an episode of Teen Mom that aired in June 2018, DeJesus revealed that Marroquin, 29, proposed to her, but she ultimately turned down his offer. "It wasn't my ideal proposal and I wasn't going to accept the ring," she said. "It's not the right time, so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There's a lot of stuff that he wants."

DeJesus added, "Javi is a person that wants things down yesterday. That's the military life. I get it. But that's not how I live my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Earlier this month, MTV announced that they will be expanding the Teen Mom universe with the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September. The 15-episode series will feature the former teen moms from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG as they bond over their shared experience of pregnancy and parenthood in adolescence.

In addition to DeJesus, Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout will be starring in the spin-off.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Related Articles
Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Maci Bookout
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Will Reunite 'Teen Mom 2' and 'OG' Vets for Series 'Reimagining'
Javi Gonzalez and Briana DeJesus
'Teen Mom' '2' 's Briana DeJesus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Javi Gonzalez: 'I Said Yes!'
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else' Credit: Vision Stream Productions
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else'
teen mom reunion
MTV's 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Renewed for Season 2, as Premiere Date for 'Teen Mom 2' Is Announced
Kailyn Lowry
'Teen Mom 2' Season 11 Teaser Trailer Explores the Stars' Complicated Relationship Struggles
Teen Mom OG
New 'Teen Mom OG' Teaser Tackles Pregnancy Woes and Strained Relationships: I Can't 'Forgive Her'
briana-dejesus-javi
'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Announces Split from Javi Marroquin
briana-dejesus-1
'Teen Mom 2' 's Briana DeJesus Shares Photos with New 'Love'
briana-dejesus
'Teen Mom 2'' s Briana DeJesus Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughters After Deleting Most Instagram Photos
23595876_129377281060674_154138705441849344_n
'Teen Mom 2'' s Briana DeJesus & Javi Marroquin Combine Their Families for His Son's Birthday
teen-moms
Pregnancies, Arrests and Heartbreak: A Guide to All the 'Teen Mom' Stars You Should Know
briana-dejesus-javi
Kailyn Lowry's Ex Javi Marroquin Says He's Dating 'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus
Briana De Jesus/Instagram
'Teen Mom 2' 's Briana DeJesus Cuddles Up to Boyfriend in Sweet Instagram: 'All Mine'
roxanne
'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus' Mother Diagnosed with Lupus, Shares Photo of Blood Tests
briana-dejesus-javi
'Teen Mom 2'' s Briana DeJesus Reveals Javi Marroquin Proposed Marriage — and She Refused
briana-de-jesus
'Teen Mom 2 ' Star Briana DeJesus Gives Birth to Her Second Daughter