Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Javi Gonzalez: 'I Said Yes!'

Briana DeJesus and Javi Gonzalez are taking the next step in their relationship.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, announced that she said "yes" to Gonzalez after eight months of dating over the weekend. DeJesus shared a photo of her new engagement ring on Twitter Sunday.

"Javi asked and I said YES! We are ENGAGED 💍," she wrote alongside a photo of her left hand entangled with Gonzalez's hand.

She also shared the happy news on TikTok, posting a montage video of some of her favorite moments with Gonzalez. Set to the song "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé, the video featured intimate moments between the couple before ending with a glimpse at her large diamond engagement ring.

She also wrote, "I love you," over the clip alongside a red heart emoji.

"❤️ my forever ❤️," she captioned the TikTok.

Following the engagement, DeJesus opened up to MTV News about her future with Gonzalez.

"I'm so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi," she told the news outlet on Monday. "He is an incredible man and I can't want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I've never been this happy!"

Earlier this month, DeJesus said she and Gonzalez were taking their relationship "very slow."

"I hope he's the one. He's so nice," she told E! News. "I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."

DeJesus' husband-to-be will make his debut on Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday. In a promo for the episode, DeJesus admitted that she was nervous to go public with the relationship.

"It's a struggle for me to introduce him to my world," she said.

The MTV personality shares daughter Nova Star, 9, with ex Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star, 3, with ex Luis Hernandez. She also previously dated fellow Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin from 2017 until they split early the following year.

During an episode of Teen Mom that aired in June 2018, DeJesus revealed that Marroquin, 28, proposed to her, but she ultimately turned down his offer. "It wasn't my ideal proposal and I wasn't going to accept the ring," she said. "It's not the right time, so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There's a lot of stuff that he wants."

DeJesus added, "Javi is a person that wants things down yesterday. That's the military life. I get it. But that's not how I live my life."