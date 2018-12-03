Teen Mom OG: Bentley Meets His New Baby Brother While Dad Ryan Edwards Remains in Rehab

Maci Bookout‘s son Bentley has a new baby brother.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, Bentley meets dad Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards‘ infant son.

“He looks like Daddy a lot,” Bentley, 10, tells Bookout and stepdad Taylor McKinney after returning home from the hospital.

Mackenzie gave birth to her first child with Ryan — son Jagger Ryan Edwards — on Oct. 9.

“We were there for 10 hours,” Bentley says of the long delivery. “[He was] 6 lbs. 15 oz and 19 inches.”

Jagger is Mackenzie’s second child. She also has son Hudson, 4, from a previous relationship.

While Bentley was present for the delivery, Ryan had to miss the birth after returning to rehab earlier this year.

“It’s called a 90-day intensive rehab facility,” Mackenzie’s mother-in-law Jen said in an October episode. “We can’t talk to him for seven days. They’re pretty strict. Two phone calls a week, 10 minutes [for each phone call].”

Due to the length of the program, Ryan and Mackenzie knew he would miss the birth of their first child together.

“If I did not love Ryan I would call him the most selfish a—— ever for missing this,” she said. “[But] if he’s going to miss [the baby] being born but be healthy forever, what more could I ask for?”

Ryan and Mackenzie secretly tied the knot before Ryan headed to rehab for the first time back in May, and they exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November 2017.

In an April episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie confirmed her pregnancy when she showed a positive test to producer Jeni, who quickly hugged and congratulated her.

When asked if her husband was happy, Mackenzie said, “[He] was so excited, he couldn’t contain himself.”