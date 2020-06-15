Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Says She's 'Gained 10 Lbs.' and Is 'Feeling a Lot Better!'

"Working on myself harder than ever. Much improvement and progress but more to come," Amber Portwood said

Amber Portwood is focused on becoming the healthiest version of herself and is celebrating the progress in her wellness journey.

Although the Teen Mom OG star rarely posts on Instagram nowadays, she shared an update with her followers on Monday, revealing that she is "feeling a lot better" after gaining 10 lbs.

"Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there!" began Portwood, 30.

"Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better!" she wrote alongside the photo of herself lying down, which showcased her figure.

The MTV star said that she is "working on myself harder than ever. Much improvement and progress but more to come🙏."

In addition to her physical well-being, Portwood said she is focused on her mental health.

"Let's be healthy my #mentalhealthcommunity we got this as long as we keep growing! Education is key!" she continued.

Portwood concluded: "Last pic for a long time however I wanted to update you guy's as much as I can. Please be safe #sendinglove #beautifulsouls."

The mother of two — she shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, and 2-year-old son James with ex Andrew Glennon — has long been open about her struggles with mental health, including her bipolar diagnosis and suicidal thoughts.

Since November, Portwood has largely withdrawn from sharing posts on social media — a decision that came after her plea hearing following her arrest.

"I have to be done with this for myself to evolve and move forward. This is not worth me or my family's stress. We are moving on while I am getting the help I need to better myself and live a healthy life. In the end it is all irrelevant because we are all human and make mistakes. Own up to them and try to become the person you want to be truly. Sending love to all the beautiful souls trying for a better life🙏❤," she wrote Nov. 15.

Months prior, on July 5, 2019, Portwood was arrested after allegedly attacking Glennon while he was holding their son. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

During an April episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood opened up about how it felt to reach a plea deal in her domestic battery case against Glennon.

“I just want it done,” Portwood told David, an MTV producer, ahead of her court hearing. “I’m so adamant on, ‘Please, just get this done.’ None of this is a victory. This has all been hell.”

Portwood’s plea hearing took place on Oct. 31, 2019. MTV cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom but did capture Portwood heading in with her ex, Gary, and his wife, Kristina.

Glennon’s victim statement was heard through audio in the episode while showing a courtroom caricature of him and Portwood.

When Gary went to visit Portwood to see how she was doing in the aftermath of the plea deal, she said part of her probation was also mandatory parenting classes and anger management therapy.

Portwood also said she was feeling conflicted about not being able to tell her side of the story to the press or in front of the MTV cameras. “I’m hurt and stuck, I cannot speak, I cannot speak about certain things,” she told Gary. “I feel very angry about it and it annoys me. I cannot say my side. I don’t even know what the f— I can f—ing say.”

She continued, “You give somebody 2 ½ years probation but you also say you can’t do a certain thing for 2 ½ years as if you’re ‘possibly’ not going to slip up. I kinda feel like you’re setting that person up for failure. I feel like I was set up for failure as if they wanted me to go to jail.”