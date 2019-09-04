Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Denies Attacking Ex Andrew Glennon with a Machete: 'You're Insane'

Amber Portwood is breaking her silence after being charged with domestic battery.

The Teen Mom OG star, 29, spoke to Dr. Drew in a pre-recorded interview on Tuesday night’s reunion episode for the MTV series. The mother of two was arrested and charged with domestic battery for allegedly attacking her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son.

Portwood welcomed 1-year-old son James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

When Dr. Drew broached the topic, Portwood said, “I really need some assurance. Can you talk to my lawyers and please just figure something out?”

“I want to get my side of the story out,” she added.

The MTV star then spoke about the allegations, which she denied.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time.”

Image zoom Amber Portwood Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She continued, “But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Portwood also seemingly criticized Glennon for texting he was in danger to a 9-1-1 operator.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Charged with Domestic Battery

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she said. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Portwood also hinted Glennon was dating someone new.

“It takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she said. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

Image zoom Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood Amber Portwood/Instagram

Portwood has previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before splitting.

The reality star ultimately served 17 months in jail for the incident.

She opened up about her mental health with her cousin Krystal on last year’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, revealing she was having a hard time with online bullying.

“They can’t accept the fact that I have postpartum in any way,” she said, referring to people online who criticized her parenting. “I just didn’t know what it felt like because I’d never experienced that before.”

In 2017, Portwood said on the show she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.