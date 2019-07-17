Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Posts Cryptic Message About Cheating After Arrest

Is Amber Portwood dropping hints about her relationship?

The Teen Mom OG star posted a cryptic message about infidelity to her Instagram on Tuesday — nearly two weeks after she was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

“Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” she wrote in the post, which she then deleted.

Portwood did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Portwood, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on July 5 after allegedly assaulting boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 35, while he was holding their 1-year-old son James in his arms.

On July 9, Glennon reportedly filed for sole custody of their son. And the following day, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

According to an affidavit from the arrest detailing the alleged incident and obtained by Radar Online, Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling the weapon on him.

Glennon alleged in the documents that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” during the dispute.

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon said Portwood “regurgitated the pills.”

Then, Portwood “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” the documents read.

A source previously told PEOPLE that drugs were not a factor in the alleged violent dispute.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” the source says. “There were no drugs involved.”

“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”