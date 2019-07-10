Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Arrest: ‘There Were No Drugs Involved,’ Source Says

Amber Portwood‘s arrest doesn’t mean she’s relapsed, a source close to her tells PEOPLE.

The source says that drugs were not a factor in the alleged violent dispute between the Teen Mom OG star and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon that led to her July 5 arrest.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” the source says. “There were no drugs involved.”

Portwood, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on July 5 after allegedly assaulting Glennon, 35, while he was holding their 1-year-old son James in his arms. On Tuesday, Glennon reportedly filed for sole custody of their son. And on Wednesday, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source adds. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”

Portwood has been open about her struggle with addiction. In August, she admitted that she began abusing drugs at age 11 and had “spiraled out of control” by the age of 15.

“It wasn’t [until] I got pregnant with my daughter Leah that I stopped doing drugs all together ’cause I was so scared of something happening to her,” she said on the Dopey Podcast.

Her drug abuse began once again a few months after welcoming her now 10-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

“Six to seven months after Leah was born, I started taking opiates again, medication for my back for my scoliosis and I got addicted from there,” Portwood said.

She got clean during her 17-month prison sentence (stemming from a 2010 fight with Shirley) and has said she’s remained sober since.

According to the police report of the July 5 incident, obtained by TMZ, Glennon texted an officer on July 5 that he needed “help” and that he and James were in danger.

The report also claims that Portwood hit Glennon with her shoe on the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions, according to TMZ. The child was unharmed.

Additionally, Glennon says this was not the first time Portwood has hit him, TMZ reported.

Portwood has been dating Glennon for two years. The MTV personality and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017.

She welcomed James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with Shirley. (The two appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before splitting.)