Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Andrew Glennon: It's 'a Dream'

Amber Portwood is living the “dream.”

The Teen Mom OG star celebrated her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a touching Instagram post.

“One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream! Happy 1 year Anniversary baby,” she wrote.

Along with the sweet message, Portwood posted a candid photo of Glennon driving a car.

The MTV personality and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year.

Portwood, 28, welcomed son James with Glennon on May 8. The MTV personality also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Last month, Portwood shared a photo of her daughter cradling the new addition to their family.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these 2 beautiful and loving babies in my life,” she captioned the post. “And yes I still look at booboo as my my little baby. More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

Although a source close to Portwood previously told PEOPLE that the reality star “spent almost her whole pregnancy feeling sick,” she couldn’t be happier about her new life with Glennon as family of four.

“In spite of all that she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” said the source. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”