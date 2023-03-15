'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Ordered to Rehab After Stalking Charges Dropped

Ryan Edwards has been ordered to rehab after being arrested earlier this month on charges involving estranged wife Mackenzie.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 35, pled guilty to harassment while additional charges including his possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of an order protection and stalking were dismissed, according to online records viewed by PEOPLE.

As part of the plea deal, the former reality star will be required to complete a rehab treatment program or serve a sentence of 11 months and 29 days, the records state.

He will be required to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with MacKenzie, 26, "except as allowed by the circuit court." He will also not be allowed to have social media relating to her, per the records.

Edwards is due back in court on April 20 on a possession of controlled substance charge.

Edwards was arrested earlier this month for stalking and violation of an order of protection in Hamilton County, Tennessee, according to a March 1 press release from the Sheriff's Department.

The arrest came two days after MacKenzie reportedly filed for divorce from the former reality star and obtained a restraining order against him, per E! News. MacKenzie was also granted temporary custody of the couple's children Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2, the outlet reported. (Edwards also shares 14-year-old son Bentley with his ex, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.)

On Feb. 9, Ryan was served with an Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, which ordered him to vacate MacKenzie's current residence, authorities confirmed in a separate press release.

The following day, MacKenzie went to Hamilton County Sheriff's office to report that Ryan had posted "revealing photos" of her on social media, which were subsequently shared by national media outlets, per the release.

Authorities said they discovered that Ryan had violated the order of protection by contacting his father-in-law. While investigating the violation, the deputies also discovered that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment — in which MacKenzie was listed as the victim — from the Chattanooga Police Department.

After the discovery, Ryan was arrested at his place of employment and taken into custody for the harassment warrant and the violation of an order of protection.

Following his arrest, Ryan was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. He was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

He was then booked into the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In January 2019, the former reality star was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee and charged with theft of services.

Citing police documents, TMZ reported at the time that Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill in December, and the bartender called police. The bartender reportedly recognized Edwards from his previous mugshots, prompting his arrest.

Ryan was also booked on a previous heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant at the time.

The television personality was first arrested for possession of heroin on March 12, 2017, according to the Red Bank County clerk's office. In March 2018, he was arrested for violating terms of his probation stemming from the charge, and in July, he was arrested for violating probation a second time.

Ryan has long battled substance abuse and missed Jagger's 2018 birth while in treatment.