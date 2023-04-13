'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession After Being Ordered to Rehab

Ryan Edwards' legal troubles are continuing.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 35, was arrested on Friday and charged with violating the terms of his probation, according to online booking records viewed by PEOPLE.

The former television personality was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and a DUI, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Before his arrest, Edwards was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck while the car was "running and in drive" and transported to the hospital for treatment, per the affidavit.

Police observed the tire of Edwards' truck hit a curb of the center median where it came to a stop, the report stated.

Edwards had a bag containing what appeared to be a "crystal type substance" as well as a "second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder," according to the document.

"Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness," the arrest affidavit stated.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Narcan is "a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids."

Once at the hospital, Edwards refused a blood test but told medical personnel that he "snorted a powder" before waking up in the ambulance, according to the report.

The arrest comes after Edwards was ordered to rehab after being arrested last month on charges involving estranged wife Mackenzie. According to a March 1 press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee, Edwards was arrested on charges of stalking and violation of an order of protection.

He pled guilty to harassment while additional charges including his possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of an order protection and stalking were dismissed, according to online records viewed by PEOPLE.

As part of the plea deal, the former reality star was required to complete a rehab treatment program or serve a sentence of 11 months and 29 days, the records stated.

He was required to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with MacKenzie, 26, "except as allowed by the circuit court." He was also not allowed to have social media relating to her, per the records.

Edwards is due back in court on April 20 on a possession of controlled substance charge.

The arrest came two days after MacKenzie reportedly filed for divorce from the former reality star and obtained a restraining order against him, per E! News. MacKenzie was also granted temporary custody of the couple's children Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2, the outlet reported. (Edwards also shares 14-year-old son Bentley with his ex, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.)

Ryan was served with the Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 9. The document ordered him to vacate MacKenzie's current residence, authorities confirmed in a press release.

The following day, MacKenzie went to Hamilton County Sheriff's office to report that Ryan had posted "revealing photos" of her on social media, which were subsequently shared by national media outlets, per the release.

Authorities said they discovered that Ryan had violated the order of protection by contacting his father-in-law. While investigating the violation, the deputies also discovered that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment — in which MacKenzie was listed as the victim — from the Chattanooga Police Department.

After the discovery, Ryan was arrested at his place of employment and taken into custody for the harassment warrant and the violation of an order of protection.

Following his arrest, Edwards was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. He was charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was then booked into the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Prior to that, the former reality star was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee in January 2019, and charged with theft of services.

Citing police documents, TMZ reported at the time that Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill in December, and the bartender called police. The bartender reportedly recognized Edwards from his previous mugshots, prompting his arrest.

Ryan was also booked on a previous heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant at the time.

The television personality was first arrested for possession of heroin on March 12, 2017, according to the Red Bank County clerk's office. In March 2018, he was arrested for violating terms of his probation stemming from the charge, and that July, he was arrested for violating probation a second time.

Ryan has long battled substance abuse and missed Jagger's 2018 birth while in treatment.