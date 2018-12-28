Teen Mom 3 Alum Alex Sekella Is Engaged! See Her Ring

Congratulations are in order for Alex Sekella: The Teen Mom 3 alum got engaged to Tim Peters, her boyfriend of over four years, over Christmas.

Sekella, 25, announced the news Thursday on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A few days ago this incredible man asked me to be his wife. @timpeters24 #happilyeverafter,” she captioned a collage of three photos, including two of the couple posing in front of their Christmas tree and one of her glowing engagement ring in its jewelry box.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom‘s Most Shocking Moments

Sekella was first introduced to fans on season 4 of 16 and Pregnant in 2012, which chronicled the birth of her daughter Arabella, whom she welcomed with her then-boyfriend Matt McCann.

She was one of four mothers from the season to be cast in MTV’s Teen Mom 3. Sekella and McCann, who struggled with addiction, split in between filming the two shows, and their rocky relationship was chronicled on the short-lived spin-off.

It appears that Arabella, now 7, has formed a special bond with her future stepfather Peters. Sekella regularly shares photos of her fiancé spending time with her daughter, including a sweet slideshow of the three on vacation in October.

In April, Sekella and Peters celebrated their four-year anniversary.

“Another year added to what I hope is many more to come,” Sekella captioned a collage of photos of the couple on Instagram. “Love you Happy Anniversary.”