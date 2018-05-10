Could a drastic shakeup be coming for Teen Mom 2?

In a supertease for season 9 of the hit MTV series, three of the stars hint at the possibility of leaving the show if changes aren’t made.

“So, what do we do about Jenelle [Evans] and Briana [DeJesus]?” Kailyn Lowry asks executive producer Morgan J. Freeman while sitting beside costars Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

“So that we don’t feel like we have to walk away from the show,” she added as Messer and Houska remained silent.

The supertease gives glimpses of feuds between Lowry and Briana DeJesus stemming from the former’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin appearing to begin a relationship with DeJesus.

In a heated moment between the two, DeJesus accuses Lowry of being “salty that Javi is moving on.”

“I don’t give a s— that he moves on!” Lowry tells her before storming out of a dressing room during a Teen Mom 2 reunion scene.

“Don’t be disrespectful. I’ll smack the s— out of you,” DeJesus says as she rocks her baby daughter Nova.

Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer MTV

The two have had a contentious relationship since DeJesus and Marroquin began dating. The father of one told PEOPLE in October that he and DeJesus were in a relationship at the time.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Javi Marroquin/Instagram

In January, DeJesus shared on her Instagram account that the two had split. On Monday night’s premiere of the MTV reality series, Lowry vented about the pair’s relationship to her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera after she found out Marroquin and DeJesus would be staying at the same hotel while on a trip to Orlando, Florida.

“I was told directly from Javi’s mouth that he is going with nobody but the boys to spend quality time with them,” Lowry told Rivera. “Now, Briana’s going, but he hasn’t told me Briana’s going. When I called him he told me it was none of my f— business. I think he wants to be with her.”

Also in the supertease, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason receive a visit from police after a call was made for a security check on their children.

“We have been harassed by you guys, by my ex. We don’t need it anymore!” Evans tells police.

Her relationship with her mother, Barbara Evans, also continues to be strained, as both are seen arguing in a dressing room.

“You f—— bitch! I have never seen you like this!” Barbara tells Evans while pointing a finger.