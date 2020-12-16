Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Claps Back at Comment Calling Her Daughter Adalynn’s Behavior ‘Pitiful’

Leah Messer is defending her daughter after a social media user criticized the 7-year-old’s behavior.

In Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Messer’s daughter Adalynn, or Addie, told her sisters, twins Aliannah (Ali) and Aleeah, 11, that there was gum stuck on one of the producer’s microphones.

“I can’t get it off,” Addie said, sitting in the backseat of the car. “I kind of ruined one of your mics.”

“What’d you put on my microphone, Addie?” a producer then asked. “Do you want to take it off for me?”

When she refused, he explained, “Could you, please? Because you’re the owner of the gum, and I’m the owner of the microphone. We can find another home for your gum.”

Addie complied, putting the gum in a bag passed back by Messer, 28. “Addie, you know better with the gum,” Messer said.

“That’s just pitiful she behaves like this,” a fan replied to the clip, which was posted on Twitter.

“Just to be clear: Addie did not intentionally put the gum on the mic,” the reality star wrote in response. “She had it on a wrapper and sat the mic down on it. For crying out loud, she was 6.”

Messer shares Addie with ex Jeremy Calvert and her twins with ex Corey Simms. The mom of three is often quick to defend her children on social media, most recently sharing that she was “sickened” by comments left on one of her Instagram posts with Ali.

"Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I'm sickened," Messer, 28, tweeted in May.

"What world are we living and raising our children in?" she added. "Let's teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!"

"We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!" Messer concluded.

At 4 years old, Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. In her memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, Messer opened up about her daughter's health struggles.