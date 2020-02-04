Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Is Expecting Her Fourth Child: 'Coming Soon!'

There’s another Teen Mom baby on the way!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced she is expecting her fourth child, due later this year, Monday on Instagram.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she wrote. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant.”

Along with the news, Lowry shared a photo of herself holding her sonogram photos while surrounded by her three children: sons Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 6, and Lux Russell, 2.

She admitted her first trimester has been a hard one.

“It’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she wrote.

Lowry, 27, did not reveal the identity of the baby’s father or sex.

The reality star has long been open about her desire to have another baby, joking in 2018 that she’d go to a sperm bank if needed.

“I want one more,” she said during an episode of her podcast Coffee Convos.

“I think we should make a pact that you and Cole and I’ll go to the sperm bank and we’ll all get pregnant together at the same time,” she joked to castmate Chelsea Houska. “No, I’m going to go to the sperm bank. That would be cute!”

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry has been open about her motherhood journey over the years, regularly clapping back at fans who criticize her parenting decisions online. Last month, she responded to a social media user who slammed her for allowing Lux, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, to wear diapers.

“Lux needs to be out of diapers,” the fan tweeted in response to a video of Lux dancing in his diaper.

Lowry, 27, stressed that she is letting her son take the lead when it comes to potty training.

“Lux turned 2 in August. I’m not going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards,” she replied. “What works for us is waiting until he’s ready. Not when IM ready.”