'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin.

The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday.

In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on one knee and asked the big question.

The mom of one could be seen holding a bouquet of flowers before Austin dropped down to one knee and popped the question.

"Oh my god, it's so big" Cline said after Austin opened the box to reveal the ring. The pair then shared a laugh and long embrace, and were later joined by their daughter Kloie, who turns 5 on Sept. 18.

As the happy moment was unfolding, multiple cameramen could be seen surrounding the couple, filming for MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which Cline will appear on when it premieres on Sept. 6.

"our happily ever after has just begun," Cline captioned the clip. "So glad we ca[n] [f]inally share this! Ill[sic] be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and im [sic] so proud of where we are. Love always prevails."

Jade Cline getting engaged. Jade Cline/TikTok

In a since-expired Q&A on her Instagram Story, Cline confirmed that a "wedding special" was definitely bound to happen, and announced that they had already set a date for October 2023 with a "Gothic Victorian kind of theme".

She also revealed that the two had been engaged "since the first week of July" but opted not to share the news on social media to avoid giving away too much of the upcoming season of Teen Mom.

Over the years, the pair has gone through a lot together as their relationship has evolved.

In 2018, Cline starred on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, which is where viewers were introduced to Austin as he struggled with drug addiction. They later appeared on Teen Mom 2, where Austin was shown sober and in outpatient treatment.

However, while filming the series in February 2019, Cline and Austin broke up.

Around that time, Cline told PEOPLE, "Sean will always be Kloie's dad, I'll always want him in her life." However, as far as their relationship went, Cline said, "I feel like me and him are doing our own thing."

Jade Cline and Sean Austin and their daughter, Kloie. Jade Cline/Instagram

Last year, the duo rekindled their relationship — and since then, Cline hasn't been shy to rave about her beau.

In May, Cline posted about Austin on Instagram, giving him a shoutout for the growth he has experienced over the past few years.

"This pic explains our love so well ❤️," she captioned the shot of the herself wrapped in Austin's arms. "The journey we have shared has brought us so close. I'm so happy and proud of you @sean.luc.austin You are a phenomenal man and father."

"You have grown immensely Over the years and so many people are rooting for you," she continued. "Sharing this journey in front of the world shows your strength, dedication, and resilience. Proud to have stood by you, I always knew who you were. Glad everyone else can see it now. I love you."

A few weeks later, she shared another photo of the couple along with a short clip of them with their daughter writing, "I appreciate you both soooo much. I feel like the universe has been listening to my prayers."

She continued, "We never would have imagined 8 years ago that we would have everything we do now. ❤️ Having a healthy relationship with someone who loves you is everything. So proud of my little family ."

As for Austin, he has since completed treatment, celebrating the accomplishment in an April Instagram post.

"Being away from my family for 4 months (120days) , was one of the hardest things I've ever done. But it also gave me my life back , it gave my daughter her father back, and it gave @jadecline_ her man back," he wrote. "Recovery is a journey that you can NOT travel alone. Asking someone for help is not an easy thing to do , but it's the right thing to do."

"So for any and everyone out there who struggling with addiction , it's ok to ask for help , it's ok if you don't know who to ask , just start asking for help , as long as you have the ability to be honest with yourself , and admit to yourself that you have a problem , then you have the ability to recover," he added.