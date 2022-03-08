Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Teaser Trailer Explores the Stars' Complicated Relationship Struggles
The ladies of Teen Mom 2 are navigating some major relationship issues in the show's 11th season.
Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones are back for the all-new season, premiering on MTV Tuesday. Fans will see the stars "navigate evolving stages of parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives," according to a release from the network.
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at season 11, some of the women are experiencing more complicated relationship struggles than others.
Leah, for one, has a conversation with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, about their future together. "I've never wanted to be in a long-distance relationship," she says.
Things take a bumpy turn for Ashley, 24, as well. A loved one advises her to "divorce" her new husband Bar Smith, but he wants to "salvage [his] relationship."
Ashley later says to some of those closest to her, "When I decipher what I'm going to do, I will let everybody around me know."
Elsewhere, Kailyn's ex Javi Marroquin expresses interest in rekindling their former love. Javi, 29, asks: "Would you be open to getting back into a relationship?
Kaitlyn, 29, then tells someone offscreen that Javi "wants to get married again."
But relationship troubles aren't the only issues the Teen Mom 2 crew are facing. Jade's mom, Christy Smith, says she's "going to jail" following her previous arrest for possession of meth.
Briana, 27, also opens up about how she's "going through a lawsuit" with Kailyn. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed that Kailyn was suing Briana for "defamation concerning recent untrue statements."
Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in 2011. The franchise first kicked off with 16 & Pregnant, which ran from 2009 to 2014.
Teen Mom 2 premieres March 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
