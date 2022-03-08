Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Teaser Trailer Explores the Stars' Complicated Relationship Struggles

The ladies of Teen Mom 2 are navigating some major relationship issues in the show's 11th season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at season 11, some of the women are experiencing more complicated relationship struggles than others.

Leah, for one, has a conversation with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, about their future together. "I've never wanted to be in a long-distance relationship," she says.

Things take a bumpy turn for Ashley, 24, as well. A loved one advises her to "divorce" her new husband Bar Smith, but he wants to "salvage [his] relationship."

ashley jones Credit: MTV's Teen Mom/ youtube

Ashley later says to some of those closest to her, "When I decipher what I'm going to do, I will let everybody around me know."

Elsewhere, Kailyn's ex Javi Marroquin expresses interest in rekindling their former love. Javi, 29, asks: "Would you be open to getting back into a relationship?

Kaitlyn, 29, then tells someone offscreen that Javi "wants to get married again."

Kailyn Lowry Credit: MTV's Teen Mom/ youtube

But relationship troubles aren't the only issues the Teen Mom 2 crew are facing. Jade's mom, Christy Smith, says she's "going to jail" following her previous arrest for possession of meth.

Briana, 27, also opens up about how she's "going through a lawsuit" with Kailyn. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed that Kailyn was suing Briana for "defamation concerning recent untrue statements."

Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV in 2011. The franchise first kicked off with 16 & Pregnant, which ran from 2009 to 2014.