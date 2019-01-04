Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Refuses to Tape Reunion with Jenelle Evans and Her Husband David Eason

The feud between Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry rages on.

Two weeks after Evans, 27, shared a video of herself setting a “peace offering” gift from her costar on fire, Lowry, 26, is refusing to film the MTV show’s reunion anywhere near Evans and her husband David Eason, 30.

Earlier this week, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that certain crew members are refusing to work on Evans’ segments because they’re afraid of her husband. Eason, who has previously threatened trespassers by showing off his extensive gun collection on social media, was fired from Teen Mom 2 almost a year ago after he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets referring to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

In response to The Ashley’s story, Lowry tweeted: “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons.”

Eason responded to the allegations on Facebook: “MTV crew told me the only thing they are scared of is Kail’s stank a– breath and body odor,” he wrote.

Evans defended Eason on her Instagram Story: “MTV doesn’t even come to my house to film, where David is,” she wrote in screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly. “I solely film with my mom at lunches or with the kids and my mom. David is never involved. This was my contract ‘terms’ to begin with. Everyone still has to make a huge deal about David when he isn’t involved.”

“My husband DOES NOT interfere with filming,” she continued. “Producers get angry when David is going to be at my child’s soccer games, or if I go to LA to do business etc… they CHOOSE not to come. David never ‘waved’ his guns at anyone since they’ve met him. They just don’t understand #CountryLiving and how protective someone is of their family and their land.”

Lowry has previously expressed concern over Eason’s gun-heavy social media posts.