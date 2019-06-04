Teen Mom 2 is officially welcoming a familiar face to its next season.

On Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley revealed that Jade Cline will be joining the reality show. She will star alongside Brianna DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Lowry.

The announcement comes nearly one month after Jenelle Evans was fired from the show. Evans, 27, was let go in early May after her husband David Eason — who was fired last year after he allegedly wrote homophobic tweets — allegedly shot and killed her dog.

Cline previously starred on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant as she prepared for her daughter Kloie’s birth when she was just 19.

Cline admitted she felt nervous about joining the cast, telling Lowry, “The show has been on so long that I can’t believe they would want me on a show that’s been on for 10 years with the same people that have been on [it] for so long.”

Lowry said she had similar feelings: “I had those same thoughts. Not against you, but I was like, ‘It’s not broken, so don’t fix it.’ ”

Jade Cline Jade Cline/Instagram

“That was my same thought,” Cline said. “I don’t want to step on people’s toes, I don’t like that.”

The conversation soon turned to Cline’s family drama, which involved her mother and step-father’s recent arrests.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” Cline said. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, who were both in attendance, commiserated with Cline. “That’s how it was [for us],” said Tyler.

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Opens Up About Struggling with Her Mother’s Substance Abuse

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” Cline added. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

Cline began to tear up as she added, “I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean.”

“They’re filming me and I broke down in the car like, ‘I just want my mom back,’ ” Cline said, crying.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tyler, who saw his father, Butch, struggle with drug addiction for most of his life, offered Cline some advice.

“One thing that me and Cate have learned is that boundaries are the most important thing, especially with parents who are addicts,” he said. “They don’t know [boundaries] so we have to force them.”

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Fired from Teen Mom 2 After Her Husband David Eason Allegedly Killed Their Dog

Cline agreed, adding she likely would be a different person if her parents’ addiction hadn’t come into play.

“If I hadn’t gone through all of this s— growing up, all of this pain and misery as a child it wouldn’t have made me who I am,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the strong person that I am.”