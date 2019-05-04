After David Eason allegedly shot his and Jenelle Evans‘ family dog Nugget for snapping at their daughter, some of Teen Mom 2‘s sponsors have announced pulling their advertisements from the show — including a pet health company.

Greenies, which makes dental treats, tweeted on Friday, May 3, “We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty. We can now confirm that, as a result of this incident, our GREENIES ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming.”

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” sponsor Persil ProClean responded to a concerned Twitter user. “We are no longer advertising on Teen Mom 2. Again, thank you for your feedback.”

Meanwhile, Chipotle tweeted, “We are no longer airing our ads during episodes of Teen Mom.”

Dove Chocolate echoed those sentiments, writing, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

TWIX wrote, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom David Eason Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Evans previously confirmed the death of her dog on Instagram, writing in the caption of a pic of her and Nugget, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Says Calling 911 on Husband David Eason for Alleged Abuse Was a ‘Misunderstanding’

Eason also addressed the situation by posting a video on Instagram of Nugget snapping at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley on May 1.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote in the caption of the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

RELATED: Animal Control Visits Home of Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans and David Eason Over Dead Dog: Report

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department, authorities made a wellness check on April 30 after Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith called and requested one for their son Nathan.

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the public information officer told PEOPLE.

Evans and Eason were married in September 2017 and in addition to Ensley, Eason is a mom to sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.

MTV previous fired Eason from Teen Mom 2 in February 2018 after the reality star allegedly posted homophobic tweets.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.