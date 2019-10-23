Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Says She Wants to 'See If the Spark Is Still There' with Ex Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer is trying to figure out her relationship with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

On Tuesday night’s Teen Mom 2 episode, Messer, 27, flew to Hawaii on a month-long vacation with her three daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 9, and 6-year-old Adalynn.

On the drive to her rental house in Hawaii, Messer opened up to her mother saying she hoped Calvert, with whom she shares Adalynn, would be able to fly there to meet them.

“I was thinking if he came out here we would go by ourselves for a while. Any time we’re around each other, we’re around the kids. I don’t want them to pick up on anything that I’m not certain about yet,” Messer said, referring to her previous dalliances with Calvert and the possibility of them getting back together.

Messer continued, “We’ve been back and forth lately, and I don’t know where we stand. I want to see if the spark is still there.”

Image zoom Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert Instagram

When her mother asked her if she would be amenable to reuniting with Calvert, Messer said, “My feelings could be more towards it if one of us makes a move, and I’m a little prideful so I’m not making any first moves.”

Later in the episode, Messer FaceTimed with Calvert who told her he wouldn’t be able to make it to Hawaii due to work.

“You would have had so much fun,” Messer told him while trying to hide her disappointment. “It’s so nice too so you’re missing out. We could have had one-on-one time.”

After a moment of silence, Messer added, “What the hell are we doing? We can’t be confusing forever, but at the same time, you wanna be careful, you know?”

Trying to make it up to her, Calvert replied, “Well when you get home we’ll grab dinner.”

RELATED: Leah Messer’s Daughter Struggles with Teen Mom Star’s ‘Confusing’ Relationship with Ex-Husband

Placated for the time being, Messer said, “So when we get dinner, it’s just gonna be me and you. No kids!”

The episode comes one month after Messer admitted on a September episode that she and Calvert had sex while they were both in New York City earlier this year for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. It was the second time Messer revealed they’ve had sexual relations since their divorce in 2015.

“Jeremy showed up and we kind of hit it off at the reunion,” Messer told her friend Kylie, who asked her: “Did you guys hook up?”

“No,” Messer replied before later admitting that they had.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?'” Messer recalled. “One thing led to another.”

She continued, “We just had a good time and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Now I’m wondering, ‘Is there more?'”

Messer previously admitted to having sex with Calvert following their divorce in 2015.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.