"I want them to know everything and know what happens," Leah Messer said of teaching her 10-year-old twin daughters about sex

Teen Mom 2 's Leah Messer Reveals She Was 13 the First Time She Had Sex: 'I Didn’t Know Anything'

Leah Messer is opening up about the first time she had sex.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed how young she was when she started having sexual relations on Tuesday's episode of the MTV show.

"I cannot believe my kids are 10. I was 13 the first time I had sex," Messer, 28, told her friend Kylie. "The girls are 10. Granted, I did not get pregnant until later. I’m saying it’s confusing. I didn’t know anything! I didn’t know anything."

Messer has 10-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah from her previous relationship with Corey Simms. She is also mom to daughter Adalynn, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

"I want them to know everything and know what happens," Messer said of teaching her daughters about sexual education. "Not just, 'I don't want to be like you, ma.' Okay, but why?"

Kylie said, "But I think your atmosphere growing up was way different than their atmosphere. Yours was obviously not that great, so I don't think that that's something you have to worry about. But you’re right you have to let them know about things. Be honest with them."

Messer replied, "I'm so proud of the girls, even though they’re twins, they have their own identity."

As Messer, her mother and her daughters gathered to celebrate the twins' birthday, the mother of three said, "You guys get to learn from my mistakes, right?"

"You’ve made some big bad mistakes," Aliannah said.

Messer replied, "What do you mean I’ve made some big bad mistakes? Getting pregnant at 17 wasn’t a mistake, it was a challenge."

"I didn't know what the heck I was doing, but I made it work and look at us now," she continued.

When asked by her mother if she was proud of her girls, Messer said, "I am 100 percent proud that they’re my daughters. Happy birthday to both of you guys."