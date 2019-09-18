Leah Messer might still have feelings for her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, admitted on Tuesday’s episode that she had sex with Calvert, 30, when the two saw each other for the MTV series’ reunion, which was filmed earlier this year.

“Jeremy showed up and we kind of hit it off at the reunion,” Messer told her friend Kylie, who asked her, “Did you guys hook up?”

“No,” Messer replied before later admitting that they had.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ ” Messer recalled. “One thing led to another.”

She continued, “We just had a good time and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Now I’m wondering, ‘Is there more?’ “

Messer and Calvert have one child together: daughter Adalynn, 6. The two married in 2012 and divorced in 2015. Messer also has twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, 9, with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Image zoom Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert Instagram

While on a trip to Costa Rica with her sister, Victoria Messer, the mother of three admitted she talks to Calvert “almost every single day.”

“The weekend opened the door for possibilities,” Messer said of their weekend in New York City for the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

RELATED: Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Reveals She Slept with Ex-Husband Jeremy Calvert: ‘It Happened Once’

She continued, “All my kids want me to be with Jeremy but I don’t want to rush into anything. Addy is 6 and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

Messer previously admitted to having sexual relations with Calvert following their divorce. In June 2018, the MTV star revealed Calvert had “tried to get me to have sex with him a couple of times.”

“And it happened once,” she said. “It happened a few months ago.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom 2:’ Leah Messer Seeks Support for Her Daughter as Ali Struggles With Muscular Dystrophy

“We went to his house and I had to hide walking out to the car the next morning so his mother couldn’t see,” Messer continued. “And our kid was over at his mother’s house.”

Despite having had an intimate moment with Calvert, Messer said she didn’t want to repeat the past.

“It’s a road I don’t want to go back down. I know I don’t feel anything. I don’t want to upset him,” she said. “I’m not the same person I was, I’m not the same person he proposed to.”

Messer and Calvert split after she became stressed when his work began taking him further away from their home. Their relationship ended at the end of season 6 with Calvert filing for divorce.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.