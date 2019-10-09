Leah Messer’s Daughter Struggles with Teen Mom Star's 'Confusing' Relationship with Ex-Husband

Leah Messer‘s daughter Adalynn is struggling with the Teen Mom 2 star’s “confusing” relationship with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

On Tuesday night’s episode of the MTV reality series, Adalynn, 6, and her older sisters — twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 9 — saw flirtatious text messages shared between Messer and Calvert. Messer and Calvert share Adalynn, while Messer has her twin daughters with ex-husband Corey Simms.

“I do not like Jeremy!” Messer said.

“I just want you to stop lying and tell me the truth!” Aleeah teasingly told her mom.



“Do I like Jeremy? I like Jeremy because it’s Ady’s dad. Do I like y’all’s dad? Do I think there is any possible relationship stuff? Honestly, I don’t know,” she told her three girls. “We’re going with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

“We’re not dating. I am single. Jeremy is single. We’re doing our thing,” she stated. “This is also adult stuff that you shouldn’t be a part of. Just know that I would never lie to you — if something was going on, I would definitely tell you.”

Later on in the episode, Messer sat down with her sister, Victoria, to discuss her and Calvert’s relationship and how it might be affecting her daughters.

“I don’t want them to get any other hopes. I don’t want them to be confused,” Messer told Victoria before noticing Adalynn listening in on their conversation.

“Are you eavesdropping?” Messer asked.

As Adalynn approached, she admitted that she found Messer’s relationship with Calvert to be confusing.



“You feel confused? What’s confusing about it? Is it because you want to know if we’re getting back together?” Messer asked as Adalynn nodded. “Yeah? I don’t want it to be confusing for you.”

Messer continued, “I know you want us to get married. But we don’t know what would happen, but right now we get along and do fun stuff with you, ain’t that nice? Mommy and daddy love you.”

The moment came after Messer admitted on a September episode that she and Calvert had sex while they were both in New York City earlier this year for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. It was the second time Messer revealed they’ve had sexual relations since their divorce in 2015.

“Jeremy showed up and we kind of hit it off at the reunion,” Messer told her friend Kylie, who asked her: “Did you guys hook up?”

“No,” Messer replied before later admitting that they had.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ ” Messer recalled. “One thing led to another.”

She continued, “We just had a good time and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Now I’m wondering, ‘Is there more?’ “

While on a trip to Costa Rica with her sister, Victoria Messer, the mother of three admitted she talks to Calvert “almost every single day.”

“The weekend opened the door for possibilities,” Messer said of their weekend in New York City for the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

She continued, “All my kids want me to be with Jeremy but I don’t want to rush into anything. Addy is 6 and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

Messer previously admitted to having sex with Calvert following their divorce.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.