Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Struggles in Relationship with Ex Chris Lopez: 'Why Can't He Commit?'

Kailyn Lowry is adjusting to life as a mom of three — and that includes finding her footing with her third ex, Chris Lopez.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry says she’s frustrated with her on-off relationship with Lopez. When a producer sits down with the mom to ask about her status with Lopez, Lowry admits it’s complicated.

“Depending on who asks either of us, depends on our answer,” she says. “If you ask him right now, ‘Are you with Kail?’ depending on who’s asking him, he may say yes or he may say no.”

Lowry, 27, says she struggles to understand what Lopez wants out of a future relationship.

“I’ve asked him, ‘What is your living situation right now? You’re helping your family out and you’re saving money. I respect it. I can’t complain. You take Lux when you have to take him, you’re paying child support. I don’t have any complaints. However, what is the next step from that? When you leave your grandmother’s, what is the next step?’ “

She says if they aren’t going to live together and be a family, she doesn’t want to waste her time investing in a romance.

“We have a 1-year-old, there’s no reason why we need to be co-parenting, but in a relationship, living separately, when we’ve been together on and off for three years,” she explains. “If we aren’t growing together, we need to just say bye.”

Lowry admits she’s putting more effort into the relationship than Lopez is — and she’s slowly reaching her breaking point.

“As soon as my kids go to their dads I’ll rush out to go be with him, and I don’t feel that same effort back,” she says. “I think in time, within the next year, if we’re still doing this, I’m not going to do it anymore. I’m kind of getting to the point where eventually I want to be with someone and like raise my kids with someone.”

Holding back tears, Lowry questions if she will ever find true love.

“I do get so emotional and lonely,” she says. “I don’t want to love because I’m lonely.”

“Why can’t he commit to me?” she adds.

Lowry and Lopez share son Lux Russell, 1. She also has two other children from previous relationships: 7-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.