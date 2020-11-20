Teen Mom 2 's Kailyn Lowry Says She’s Not Celebrating Christmas with Her Kids: 'It Is Kind of Sad'

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her untraditional holiday plans this year.

During Thursday’s episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, told co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she is not celebrating Christmas with her kids.

“We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” she said. “I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that. They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over but also I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see.”

Lowey shares son Isaac Elliot, 10, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln Marshall, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin; and sons Lux Russell, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

She shared that her plans this year aren’t much different from last, when she “was by myself almost the entire day” on Christmas.

"It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share," Lowry said.

Lowry went on to say that the holidays are complicated given her custody situation with her kid's fathers.

“I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations,” she said.

“Then it was stressing me out to have one back my 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock ... So we tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it,” Lowry added.

The reality star said she’s “super excited” for Thanksgiving next week, however, as she will be spending the day with her kids, as well as an old friend.