Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Doesn't Want to 'Associate' Herself with Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry isn’t mincing her words when it comes to her feelings about her fellow Teen Mom 2 castmates.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s reunion episode, Lowry, 27, discusses her ongoing feud with Jenelle Evans, saying she wasn’t surprised when her costar lit her peace offering gift on fire.

“There’s a scene of me saying she’s probably going to use it for target practice,” says Lowry. “It didn’t hurt my feelings at all.”

Lowry, who previously refused to film a reunion with Evans, says she decided to send her the gift out of good faith.

“I don’t have a problem with Jenelle herself,” she says, alluding to her issues with Evans’ husband David Eason. “We have gone through so much crap, but I could sit on the couch with her. I wanted to send it to her — like why not, it wasn’t going to hurt me to send her the product.”

But while Lowry might not have issues with Evans specifically, she’s still not on speaking terms with Briana DeJesus. The two famously got into a verbal and physical altercation during last year’s reunion.

“I’m ashamed with how I acted during last reunion and I take full accountability for what I did and my part in that,” she says. “But I don’t want to associate myself with people like that.”

From left: Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans

Overall, Lowry says her concern and hesitation in participating in the reunion was about her “safety.”

Earlier this month, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after her husband allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face.

Evans starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011. She was fired after the taping for the reunion was completed.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Following the news, Evans admitted that while she was sad, she “respected” the network’s decision.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans said. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.